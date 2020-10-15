DC stresses measures for addressing refusal cases of polio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Umair Thursday underlined the need for taking solid measures to resolve refusal cases of polio in the district.

Chairing a meeting to review overall performance of teams during the recently concluded anti-polio campaign, the DC directed officials concerned to give special attention to those union councils where refusal cases were frequently reported by resolving them through peaceful approach.

He said that action should be taken against those teams that showed negligence or laxity during polio campaigns as the district administration had firmly resolved to achieve targets and make the area polio-free.

During the briefing, the DC was informed that as many as 277,404 children upto five years of age were administered anti-polio drops during the recent campaign.

It was told that concerned authorities were taking effective measures to address refusal cases. As a result, the number of refusal cases had dropped from previous 1039 cases to about 500.

The DC was informed that various programmes had been arranged to mark October 24 as World Polio Day and raise awareness among parents about the crippling disease.

The DC said it was a good sign that anti-polio teams had shown good performance during the recently concluded anti-polio campaign. However, he added that there was always room for improvement and efforts should be made more meaningful to eradicate the disease from the district, he remarked.

The Deputy Commissioner also awarded commendation certificates to officials of the health department for playing frontline role against Covid-19.