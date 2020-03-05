UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Stresses Need Of Awareness Raising Programs For Elimination Of Polio

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:27 PM

DC stresses need of awareness raising programs for elimination of Polio

The elimination of Polio from the country require a vigilant anti-polio campaign side by side awareness raising programs for general public

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The elimination of Polio from the country require a vigilant anti-polio campaign side by side awareness raising programs for general public.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar while presiding over a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee here on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that in view of presence of Polio virus in country, province and specially in the area, Polio eradicating campaign has to be made successful, which require revised and re-structuring of Micro-plan for polio teams along with attention to their special training.

He said that medical officers, polio teams, as well as secretary Union Council, police and revenue staff shall also attend the meetings organized at the UCs level to assist the polio teams in making the campaign a success.

The DC appreciated the work of the polio teams in showing best performing during the previous National Anti-Polio Campaign and hoped that they would work with the same enthusiasm during the upcoming anti-polio campaign and vaccinate every child in the district for protection against polio and prevent them from lifelong disability.

Briefing the meeting District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Moinuddin Sheikh and District Focal Person for Polio said following the formation of polio teams, their training has started for the 5-day national anti-polio campaign to be held in the district from March 16 to 20, 2020 while other necessary arrangements are being made in this regard.

They said that during this campaign, the target of 3,72,248 children is fixed for polio vaccination in all the tehsils of district for which 948 teams have been constituted, which include 806 mobile, 53 transit, 70 fix and other teams. Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Child specialist Dr. Ali Raza Brohi, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Gorahu, Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils, officials of Police, education, Population, Social Welfare and other related departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Polio Education Mobile Same March 2020 All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Remittances from Korean workers in UAE in 70s and ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Art Foundation&#039;s &#039;Hassan Sharif& ..

16 minutes ago

UAEJJF postpones sport activities, events over cor ..

16 minutes ago

Kazakhstan to Ban Entry for South Korean Citizens ..

4 minutes ago

EU Justice and Home Affairs Body to Discuss Aid to ..

4 minutes ago

Court awards life imprisonment, fine to murder acc ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.