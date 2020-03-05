DC stresses need of awareness raising programs for elimination of Polio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The elimination of Polio from the country require a vigilant anti-polio campaign side by side awareness raising programs for general public.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar while presiding over a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee here on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that in view of presence of Polio virus in country, province and specially in the area, Polio eradicating campaign has to be made successful, which require revised and re-structuring of Micro-plan for polio teams along with attention to their special training.

He said that medical officers, polio teams, as well as secretary Union Council, police and revenue staff shall also attend the meetings organized at the UCs level to assist the polio teams in making the campaign a success.

The DC appreciated the work of the polio teams in showing best performing during the previous National Anti-Polio Campaign and hoped that they would work with the same enthusiasm during the upcoming anti-polio campaign and vaccinate every child in the district for protection against polio and prevent them from lifelong disability.

Briefing the meeting District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Moinuddin Sheikh and District Focal Person for Polio said following the formation of polio teams, their training has started for the 5-day national anti-polio campaign to be held in the district from March 16 to 20, 2020 while other necessary arrangements are being made in this regard.

They said that during this campaign, the target of 3,72,248 children is fixed for polio vaccination in all the tehsils of district for which 948 teams have been constituted, which include 806 mobile, 53 transit, 70 fix and other teams. Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Child specialist Dr. Ali Raza Brohi, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Gorahu, Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils, officials of Police, education, Population, Social Welfare and other related departments attended the meeting.