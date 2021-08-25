DC Sukkur directs to provide facilities for anti polio drive

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed on Wednesday directed the assistant deputy commissioners to ensure the provision of all required facilities for upcoming polio vaccination campaign in their respective areas

DC Sukkur was briefed that refusal cases were brought to zero level. Amidst threats of COVID-19, the workers demonstrated outstanding performance during anti-polio campaign, officials added.

Moreover the District Health Officer, Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar said that despite having limited numbers of health workers, the task of polio eradication campaign was achieved successfully.