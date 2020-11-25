UrduPoint.com
DC Sukkur Reviews Anti Polio Drive Arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adil Taswar chaired a meeting on Wedneday to review the arrangements made in connection with upcming anti polio drive from November 30th in the district.

The meeting was attended by the District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, representatives of PPHI, WHO, educational institutions and officials of allied departments of the administration.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the DC said that coordinated efforts are underway to eradicate the menace of polio once for all and all related departments are participating in the anti-polio drives and using all available resources to make the campaign more effective and successful.

He urged the polio teams to work with more commitment and dedication to achieve the 100 per cent results as being achieved in the previous anti-polio drives.

Focal Person, Altaf Soomro gave a detailed briefing about the arrangements made for the upcoming anti-polio drive in the district.

The DC Sukkur has urged the parents and citizens to get their children vaccinated against the polio and root out the crippling disease forever.

The also discussed the security arrangements of the polio workers in the meeting.

