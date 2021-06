DC Sukkur visits coronavirus vaccination center

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed on Wednesday visited coronavirus vaccination centre at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur to review arrangements regarding COVID-19 vaccinatio

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed on Wednesday visited coronavirus vaccination centre at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur to review arrangements regarding COVID-19 vaccination.

He also inspected counters and beds set up for coronavirus vaccine receivers and asked about arrangements there.

DC urged people to receive the vaccine at their earliest as all facilities were ensured at the vaccine centres throughout the district. He also inspected attendance of doctors, staff, vaccination stock etc at the center.