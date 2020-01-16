UrduPoint.com
DC Sukkur Visits Various Villages To Monitor Anti-polio Campaign

Thu 16th January 2020

DC Sukkur visits various villages to monitor anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adeel along with Assistant Commissioner Rohri, Awais Mushtaq and District Health Officer Sukkur, Dr Muneer Mangrio on Thursday visited various villages of Rohri, Kandhira, Patni, Pyaro Jogi and other areas to monitor the four day anti-polio campaign, which started on Wednesday

During the visit, the DC was briefed that the officials of the Health Department with the assistance of WHO and UNICEF have set up several teams, which were visiting, door-to-door to administrate anti-polio drops to 0-5 year's children in all talukas of the Sukkur district.

The DC Sukkur urged parents, teachers, representative of NGOs and the members of community to come forward and play their role to the success of the campaign.

He said in order to monitor the anti-polio at district and taluka level,control rooms have already been set up. The DC also visited various bus stops and witnessed that the children in buses were being given drops.

