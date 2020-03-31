DC to take possible steps preventing from Coronavirus in Sargodha

Deputy Commissioner, Sargodha, Abdullah Nair Sheikh Tuesday said that on the direction of Punjab Government, the district administration in collaboration with health department was taking every possible step to prevent from Coronavirus in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Sargodha, Abdullah Nair Sheikh Tuesday said that on the direction of Punjab Government, the district administration in collaboration with health department was taking every possible step to prevent from Coronavirus in the district.

He said that coronavirus was a viral disease and the people should act upon the precautionary measurement and take it serious, in case of carelessness it cloud be proved dangerous.

Abdullah said that besides government institutions, it was our individual and collective responsibility to persuade the general people for adopting the precautionary measures avoiding the fatal disease.

Deputy Commissioner has directed the traders, shopkeepers, whole sellers and other business community for avoiding hoarding, black-marketing and inflation.

He also directed the business community related to medicine for selling the Masks, pesticides and Sanitizers on government prescribed rates. He also warned that a stern action would be taken against the violation of Section 144.