UrduPoint.com

DC Urged Business Community To Comply With Anti-covid SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:18 PM

DC urged business community to comply with anti-covid SOPs

The district administration Dir Lower has directed the business community to comply with anti-Covid 19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by closing their businesses on Saturday and Sunday in a week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration Dir Lower has directed the business community to comply with anti-Covid 19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by closing their businesses on Saturday and Sunday in a week.

A notification issued here from the DC office said that commercial activities and markets shall remain completely closed on Saturday and Sunday from September 1 to 15 as part of SOPs to stop spread of the corona.

However, it added that all medical services, pharmacies, medical stores, vaccination centers, milk shops, tandoor, try puncture shops, petrol pumps and agriculture machinery shops and auto workshops shall remain open 24/7.

While general stores, meat, chicken shops, bakeries, fruit and vegetable shops will be opened upto 8pm except hotels and restaurants (outdoor dining upto 10 pm under strict covid protocol area allowed 24/7.

Related Topics

Petrol Business Agriculture Dir Turkish Lira September Sunday Market All From

Recent Stories

Ali Ansari congratulates Saboor Aly over nominatio ..

Ali Ansari congratulates Saboor Aly over nomination as the best actress in Fitra ..

17 minutes ago
 Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of ..

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of Wadh

59 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches firs ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches first workshop of its 21st edition

1 hour ago
 AEDB issues simplified certification regulations f ..

AEDB issues simplified certification regulations for installers of solar, wind p ..

1 hour ago
 World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts fo ..

World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts for stability of Afghanistan: Fa ..

1 hour ago
 Police arrest man for raping child

Police arrest man for raping child

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.