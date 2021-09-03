DC urged business community to comply with anti-covid SOPs

The district administration Dir Lower has directed the business community to comply with anti-Covid 19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by closing their businesses on Saturday and Sunday in a week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration Dir Lower has directed the business community to comply with anti-Covid 19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by closing their businesses on Saturday and Sunday in a week.

A notification issued here from the DC office said that commercial activities and markets shall remain completely closed on Saturday and Sunday from September 1 to 15 as part of SOPs to stop spread of the corona.

However, it added that all medical services, pharmacies, medical stores, vaccination centers, milk shops, tandoor, try puncture shops, petrol pumps and agriculture machinery shops and auto workshops shall remain open 24/7.

While general stores, meat, chicken shops, bakeries, fruit and vegetable shops will be opened upto 8pm except hotels and restaurants (outdoor dining upto 10 pm under strict covid protocol area allowed 24/7.