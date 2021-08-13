UrduPoint.com

DC Urged For Comprehensive Dengue Surveillance For Prevention Its Spread

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:23 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed officers concerned to speedup indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance in order to prevent dengue spread in the city.

Presiding over a meeting of District Response Committee (DRC) here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner said that all concerned department should play their due role in controlling dengue spread.

He said that district administration has already launched operation to prevent dengue spread and Surveillance Teams were already in the field.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure 100 percent cleanliness at their offices and also asked for comprehensive surveillance at Tyre shops, nurseries and other places.

The DC warned the officers concerned of strict action over putting fake numbers of indoor and outdoor surveillance activities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Akhtar Mandhera and officers of health and other departments were also present in the meeting.

