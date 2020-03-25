DC urges masses to religiously follow precautions against Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan on Wednesday urged people to stay home and avoid going out unnecessarily as part of precautionary measures to contain spread of coronavirus.

In a public message, the DC said that district administration was committed to taking measures in light of the provincial government's directions for preventing coronavirus and added that those who violate measures would be dealt with sternly.

He said that those people who put his own life and other's at risk by going out of their homes unnecessarily would be put behind bars for three days.

The DC has also issued directives to the shopkeepers of daily use items to cooperate with the administration to overcome the issue and strictly follow precautionary measures and guidelines to stop the spread of disease.