DC urges parents to administer polio drops to their children

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zain-ul-Abideen has urged the parents to get their children vaccinated during the anti-polio drive to be started from 16 January (Monday).

In his video message on Saturday, the DC said that around 3,40000 children would be administered polio drops in an upcoming door-to-door campaign.

He said that administering polio drops was highly essential in order to protect children from life-long morbidity.