DC urges parents to vaccinate their children against polio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memom appealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated against polio virus to protect them from life-long disability.

While presiding over a review committee meeting on the second day of polio immunization campaign, DC directed officers to put their best efforts to achieve the vaccination target, those kids who were missed should be marked and vaccinated as earliest, said a press release.

Memon said that 421,000 vaccinated children under the age of five years in the Federal capital are our target. He urged citizens to administer two drops of polio vaccine for a safe a prosperous Pakistan.

During the meeting, Assistant Commissioners and health officers briefed the committee regarding the progress of polio campaign, and refusal areas in the city.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners and officers from the Health Department of Islamabad.