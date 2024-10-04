DC visit DHQ hospital

Deputy Commissioner, (DC) Ali Akbar Bhinder here on Friday visited District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) to inspect healthcare system

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, (DC) Ali Akbar Bhinder here on Friday visited District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) to inspect healthcare system.

He visited Dental Health Clinic, Pathology lab, Blood Bank and Nursery ward.

The hospital’s administration was present on the occasion.

Talking to media persons, the DC said the healthcare system had improved its performance.

Akbar Bhinder also visited many wards, inquire after patients and checked facilities being provided to them there.

The DC while expressing confidence in facilities being provided to the patients said step would taken to provide all advanced technologies of health sector to the hospital.

APP/hhd/378