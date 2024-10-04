Open Menu

DC Visit DHQ Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 06:21 PM

DC visit DHQ hospital

Deputy Commissioner, (DC) Ali Akbar Bhinder here on Friday visited District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) to inspect healthcare system

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, (DC) Ali Akbar Bhinder here on Friday visited District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) to inspect healthcare system.

He visited Dental Health Clinic, Pathology lab, Blood Bank and Nursery ward.

The hospital’s administration was present on the occasion.

Talking to media persons, the DC said the healthcare system had improved its performance.

Akbar Bhinder also visited many wards, inquire after patients and checked facilities being provided to them there.

The DC while expressing confidence in facilities being provided to the patients said step would taken to provide all advanced technologies of health sector to the hospital.

APP/hhd/378

Related Topics

Bank Media All Blood

Recent Stories

Tennis world number one Swiatek splits with coach ..

Tennis world number one Swiatek splits with coach Wiktorowski

3 seconds ago
 Two crush plants sealed for creating pollution

Two crush plants sealed for creating pollution

4 seconds ago
 Commissioner inspects anti-dengue teams' performan ..

Commissioner inspects anti-dengue teams' performance

6 seconds ago
 US hiring soars past expectations with 254,000 job ..

US hiring soars past expectations with 254,000 jobs added: govt

7 seconds ago
 Cricket: South Africa v West Indies Women's T20 Wo ..

Cricket: South Africa v West Indies Women's T20 World Cup scores

9 seconds ago
 PM calls APC to discuss country’s political, eco ..

PM calls APC to discuss country’s political, economic situation

6 minutes ago
Govt issues notification of army’s deployment fo ..

Govt issues notification of army’s deployment for security of SCO Summit

15 minutes ago
 Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Visit Pak ..

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Visit Pakistan for SCO Meeting

26 minutes ago
 Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricke ..

Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes

32 minutes ago
 Actor admits  leaking phone number of Shah Rukh K ..

Actor admits  leaking phone number of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan

36 minutes ago
 Indian woman dies of heart attack after receiving ..

Indian woman dies of heart attack after receiving fake call of her daughter’s ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE ambassador calls on Sindh CM

UAE ambassador calls on Sindh CM

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health