DC visits Bhalwal THQ hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bhalwal and inspected the medical facilities being provided there

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bhalwal and inspected the medical facilities being provided there.

He inspected various wards of the hospital and inquired from patients about the medical facilities being provided to them.

Assistant Commissioner Bhalwal Khurram Mukhtar was also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner also inspected Bhalwal Vaccination Center.

He was briefed about the targets of vaccination in the tehsil and the targets achieved so far.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also paid a surprise visit to Chak 26/N-B and Chak 28/N-B and reviewed digital gardawari.

On this occasion, he said that on the orders of the Punjab government, steps are being taken to further improve the services of the revenue department in the district.

He directed the revenue officers to ensure 100% digital gardawari in all areas of the district.