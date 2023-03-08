DC visits casualty department of CMC Hospital

Deputy Commissioner Rabiaya Siyal on Wednesday paid a visit to a casualty department of CMC Hospital here to review arrangements made for patients

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rabiaya Siyal on Wednesday paid a visit to a casualty department of CMC Hospital here to review arrangements made for patients.

During his visit, the deputy commissioner inquired about the problems of patients and directed the medical superintendent of CMC Hospital to ensure provision of proper healthcare facilities in casualty department of the Hospital.

The DC directed the concerned authorities to resolve the basic problems of the patients and warned the negligent officials of stern and legal action against them.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyalalso visited the newly constructed Trauma Centre.

She said that the trauma center should be started functioning as soon as possible so that the patients coming for treatment could be well treated.