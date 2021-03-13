DC visits corona vaccination center

Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik on Saturday visited coronavirus vaccination center at Expo Centre and reviewed arrangements regarding the COVID-19 vaccination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik on Saturday visited coronavirus vaccination center at Expo Centre and reviewed arrangements regarding the COVID-19 vaccination.

He also inspected counters and beds set up for coronavirus vaccine receivers and also asked about arrangements and cleanliness conditions from visitors.

The deputy commissioner directed to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in the center and said coronavirus vaccination were administered to 2,884 individualsduring last three day, adding that vaccination would be administered to around 1.2 million seniorcitizens in the age of 60 and above.