DC Visits Corona Vaccination Centres, Checks SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 04:58 PM

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sheikhupura Muhammad Asghar Joiya, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Jamil, Monday paid a visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and corona vaccination centre and reviewed the arrangements there.

The DC asked about implementation of the corona-related standard operating procedure (SOPs) at the hospital and distributed face-masks among patients.

The DC also visited corona vaccination centre and inspected the vaccination process there.

Asghar Joiya said that three vaccination centres had been set up in DHQ Hospital for facilitation of citizens.

Later, he visited the Government Degree College and Educational Complex and planted a sapling there under the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

