DC visits DHQ Hospital, directs to improve treatment facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar on Monday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here and directed its administration to take appropriate steps for improving treatment facilities.

He inspected various departments in details and directed to computerize all test reports of blood bank and chemistry section in addition to speed up the process and make easy issuance of patient slips at computer section.

He visited Anti-Dengue Ward and directed that all treatment facilities should be available for dengue patients.

He also visited donors' bleeding room, X-ray, ECG, emergency ward, OPD and other section of the hospital and inquired from the patients about the performance of hospital doctors and paramedics.

He directed the hospital staff to ensure in-time health facilities to the patients.

He also directed to improve standard of cleanliness in the hospital up to satisfactory level and said that neat and clean environment should be maintained in the hospital at all times.

He checked implementation of hygiene rules at the hospital canteen and clarified that quality food items should be sold at fixed prices.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner went flour sale point Susan road Faizan-e-Madina and reviewed the sale process.

He also visited the district council and expressed dismay over poor cleanliness condition and absence of some officers.

He directed the Chief Officer of District Council to improve administrative affairs.

He gave a clear message that he would conduct surprise inspection again. If any laxity was found, the responsible would have to bear the consequences, he warned.

