DC visits DHQ Hospital, reviews facilities

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal made a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities, availability of medicines, cleanliness arrangements, here on Monday

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal made a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities, availability of medicines, cleanliness arrangements, here on Monday

He visited the patients and inquired about the facilities from their relatives.

Notices were issued to the in-charge, staff and cleaning staff for not improving cleanliness situation in the emergency ward. Orders were issued to the DMS and doctors for improvement.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal said that one person can stay with the patient in the emergency and other wards. For better treatment of the patients, the relatives should sit in the waiting room of the hospital.