DC Visits Free Medical Camp Of TVI In Chaman
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 10:51 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaman Habib Bangulzai on Tuesday visited free medical camp organized by Trust for Vaccines and Immunization (TVI) in the area.
The series of TVI’s free medical camps continued for the second day in different union councils of the district.
Deputy Commissioner Chaman Habib Bangulzai along Dr. Ismat, TVI Coordinator Muhammad Ali Achakzai and WHO Coordinator Dr. Asad inspected different camps.
DC Chaman said that the aim of free medical camps is to provide treatment and care to people in remote areas of the district at their doorsteps.
He said that today, free medical camps were organized in District Chaman Union Council College, Union Council Sarki Talari and Union Council Old Chaman.
On this occasion, DC Chaman obtained detailed information about their treatment and care from the patients present in the camp.
He also appreciated TVI’s doctors and its staff for provision of free medicines to the patients during treatment and hoped that the TVI would set up the free medical camp for provision of health facilities to the patients in rural area of the province.
