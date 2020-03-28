DC visits Isolation wards established in hospitals

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem on Saturday visited Isolation wards setup in Alkhidmat Hospital Mithi,Taluka Hospital Islamkot and Indus hospital

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem on Saturday visited Isolation wards setup in Alkhidmat Hospital Mithi,Taluka Hospital Islamkot and Indus hospital.

Pakistan Army Commander Salman was also accompanied with him. Dr Shahzad reviewed arrangements made to prevent suspected corona patients.