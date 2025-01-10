DC visits THQ hospital Kahror Pacca

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 06:03 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Lubna Nazir paid a detailed visit to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kahror Pacca, where she reviewed healthcare services and overall cleanliness of the facility.

During her visit, she distributed snacks among patients and inquired about their well-being. Accompanying her were Assistant Commissioner Kahror Pacca Ashraf Saleh, Medical Superintendent Dr Ahmed Khadim and Deputy District Health Officer Dr Rasheed Anjum.

The DC inspected various departments including dialysis ward, ultrasound unit, X-ray room and the dengue ward.

She also visited the medicine store, emergency department and other sections of the hospital to ensure smooth operations.

The DC directed the medical superintendent to focus on improving healthcare facilities and maintaining hygiene standards in the hospital. She ordered for providing maximum medical care to patients, particularly those suspected of dengue. Dr Nazir asked for ensuring that patients visiting the hospital receive timely and quality treatment. She directed the staff to prioritise patient care and work towards making the hospital environment more welcoming and efficient.

