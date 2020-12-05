DC visits THQ hospital Sambrial

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Sambarial and inquired about the medical facilities and medicines available at the hospital

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Sambarial and inquired about the medical facilities and medicines available at the hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Sonia Sadaf and PTI local leader Azeem Noori Ghman were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner also inaugurated the new general operation theater at THQ.

He directed the MS to ensure the provision of best medical facilities and medicines to patients coming to the hospital.

He directed the staff of the hospital to be punctual and no medical officer or staff should be absent during the working hours.

The DC also inspected the medical ward, pharmacy and other departments of the hospital and issued instructions to the MS to further improve the quality of facilities.