UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits THQ Hospital Sambrial

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 03:05 PM

DC visits THQ hospital Sambrial

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Sambarial and inquired about the medical facilities and medicines available at the hospital

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Sambarial and inquired about the medical facilities and medicines available at the hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Sonia Sadaf and PTI local leader Azeem Noori Ghman were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner also inaugurated the new general operation theater at THQ.

He directed the MS to ensure the provision of best medical facilities and medicines to patients coming to the hospital.

He directed the staff of the hospital to be punctual and no medical officer or staff should be absent during the working hours.

The DC also inspected the medical ward, pharmacy and other departments of the hospital and issued instructions to the MS to further improve the quality of facilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan is likely to get nod for training if squa ..

2 minutes ago

Al-Khidmat hospital offers Covid-19 tests for Rs.1 ..

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 Daily Cases in Russia to Rise Until New Y ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan reaffirms support to Afghan peace process ..

6 minutes ago

Iran court to retry 3 sentenced to death over prot ..

6 minutes ago

Multiple Afghan Party Leaders Miss Pilot Reconcili ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.