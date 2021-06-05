UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Vaccine Centre, Inspect Facilities

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:14 PM

DC visits vaccine centre, inspect facilities

Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik on Saturday visited corona vaccination centre set up at Govt Pilot Girls High School and inspected facilities being provided at the centre

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik on Saturday visited corona vaccination centre set up at Govt Pilot Girls High school and inspected facilities being provided at the centre.

He asked from visitors about arrangements and reviewed the vaccine process. He directed the staff to accelerate the vaccine process so that maximum people can avail the facility in minimum time.

The deputy commissioner advised the employees of government and private institutions to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.

He said that news appearing at social media regarding corona vaccination were fake and fabricated. He maintained that people would get vaccinated for safety of their and lives of their loved ones.

He urged the citizens to ensure implementation of corona SOPs in public transport, markets,shops and other places and said that safety measures included use of face mask, handsanitizer and social distancing should be ensured to cope with the pandemic.

