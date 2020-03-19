DCs asked to continue comprehensive arrangements for coronavirus

Sargodha Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts to continue the comprehensive arrangements for the anti-coronavirus as well as the anti-dengue and polio campaign

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Sargodha Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts to continue the comprehensive arrangements for the anti-coronavirus as well as the anti-dengue and polio campaign; adding that all deputy commissioner should keep their assistant commissioners and revenue staff active and vigilant and also monitor their activities and performance so that the public could not face any type of problem.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of districts across the division. In meeting ADC Shahbaz Naqvi, DC Sargodha Abdullah Sheikh, Director Health services Rana Abdullah, ADC Revenue Meesam Abbas, ADCG Bilal Feroz, and CEO Health Dr Samiullah, AC Zahid Khan including DC's of three districts were also present.

She directed the deputy commissioners of the four districts to make the anti-dengue and anti-polio measures more efficient and effective and in this regard the activities of the health department should be uploaded on system on daily basis.

The commissioner directed price control magistrates to take action against those stockiest and wholesalers who indulge in creating an artificial shortage and price-hike situation in the market. She also stress that director health has been appointed as a focal person for corona virus and other campaigns and information should provide timely to them so that to be helpful for solution of problems of health related issues.