DDAC arranges free medical camp for dengue patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Health Department and Public Health Engineering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday arranged a free medical camp under the the supervision of Dr. Mustaqim Afridi for the dengue infected patients.

The camp has been arranged in collaboration with Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Engineer Fahim Ahmad Khalil.

At the camp medical tests of the patients were conducted and medicines and mosquito nets were provided free of charge among the patients while information on preventive measures against the dengue infections also provided.

On the occasion, MPA Ayesha Banu paid special visit to the camp for assistance of the women patients.

She distributed pamphlets among the women regarding prevention from the dengue infection and asked them not to let the water accumulate in their houses which provides a breeding ground to the dengue larva.

Medical tests of around 50 women were conducted at the camp and those found infected were provided free of charge medicines and mosquito nets.