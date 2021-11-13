DDWP approves construction of basic health unit at Mian Channu

Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved the construction of basic health unit (BHU) at Mian Channu of District Khanewal with funds of Rs 60 million in a meeting held here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved the construction of basic health unit (BHU) at Mian Channu of District Khanewal with funds of Rs 60 million in a meeting held here on Saturday.

The meeting was presided by Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed.

The DDWP also gave approval for upgradation of Iqbal Girls High school Awampura with funds of Rs 79 million while construction of extra class rooms was also approved in the meeting in Government Boys High School Sharifpura with funds of Rs 60 millions.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed directed officers concerned to complete all development projects within the given time.

He said that there would be no compromise on quality of material and strict action would be taken against the contractor and other concerned if found involved in using sub-standard material.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners Multan Amir Karim Khan, DC Khanewal Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, Director Development Irfan Anjum and other concerned officers.