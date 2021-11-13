UrduPoint.com

DDWP Approves Construction Of Basic Health Unit At Mian Channu

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 05:16 PM

DDWP approves construction of basic health unit at Mian Channu

Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved the construction of basic health unit (BHU) at Mian Channu of District Khanewal with funds of Rs 60 million in a meeting held here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved the construction of basic health unit (BHU) at Mian Channu of District Khanewal with funds of Rs 60 million in a meeting held here on Saturday.

The meeting was presided by Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed.

The DDWP also gave approval for upgradation of Iqbal Girls High school Awampura with funds of Rs 79 million while construction of extra class rooms was also approved in the meeting in Government Boys High School Sharifpura with funds of Rs 60 millions.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed directed officers concerned to complete all development projects within the given time.

He said that there would be no compromise on quality of material and strict action would be taken against the contractor and other concerned if found involved in using sub-standard material.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners Multan Amir Karim Khan, DC Khanewal Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, Director Development Irfan Anjum and other concerned officers.

Related Topics

Multan Khanewal All Government Million

Recent Stories

US, NATO Military Activity Threatens Black Sea Reg ..

US, NATO Military Activity Threatens Black Sea Region Security - Russian Defense ..

2 minutes ago
 Farrukh condoles death of actor Sohail Asghar

Farrukh condoles death of actor Sohail Asghar

2 minutes ago
 Pb govt to launch massive drive to protect kids fr ..

Pb govt to launch massive drive to protect kids from measles, polio: Dr Akhtar

2 minutes ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone receives high-level Indian dele ..

Hamriyah Free Zone receives high-level Indian delegation

18 minutes ago
 Spat between Shoaib Akhtar, Dr. Nauman Niaz comes ..

Spat between Shoaib Akhtar, Dr. Nauman Niaz comes to an end

6 minutes ago
 Haleem holds past govt responsible of gas shortage ..

Haleem holds past govt responsible of gas shortage

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.