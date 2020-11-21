Death number rises to 42 on Friday due to coronavirus

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded 34,974 as 2,843 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded 34,974 as 2,843 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A total 42 corona patients, who were under treatment had lost their lives, out of them 34 died in hospitals while eight out of hospital on Friday due to COVID-19, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) , while 246 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan were occupied, out of 1,798 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 42,752 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 12,975 in Sindh, 16,275 in Punjab, 4,615 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,052 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 664 in Balochistan, 302 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 896 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 328,931 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 371,508 cases detected so far, including AJK 5,911, Balochistan 16,699, GB 4,506, ICT 26,177, KP 43,730, Punjab 113,457 and Sindh 161,028.

About 7,603 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,799 in Sindh, 12 of them died in hospital and seven out of hospital on Friday, while 2,826 in Punjab, 15 of them died in hospital, 1,323 in KP with three died in hospital while one out of hospital on Friday, 270 in ICT out of them four died in hospital on Friday, 158 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 134 in AJK.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far around 5,141,043 tests had been conducted, while 763 hospitals allocated with covid facilities with 2,122 patients admitted across the country.