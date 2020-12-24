UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Corona Reaches 1,577 In KP As 14 More Dies

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:50 PM

Death toll from corona reaches 1,577 in KP as 14 more dies

Fourteen more died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours where death toll mounted to 1577. KP health department report has revealed that tests of 349 suspected patients detected positive in the province where the number of affected patients was mounted to 65,160

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Fourteen more died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours where death toll mounted to 1577. KP health department report has revealed that tests of 349 suspected patients detected positive in the province where the number of affected patients was mounted to 65,160.

In the last 24 hours, 504 patients were fully recovered and presently the number of active cases is 4,300.

People were advised to use safety masks in public places and adopt all precautionary measures while going out of homes to avoid contraction of the virus.

