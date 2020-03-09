Death toll from coronavirus rises to 22 in US

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The death toll from coronavirus in the U.S. has climbed to 22, health officials in the Washington state announced Sunday, according to a report.

ABC news reported that three more people have died of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 in the Washington state, bringing the total in the state to 19.

A patient in his/her 80s died in Grant County, Washington after diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the health officials.

In the King County, two residents of Life Care Center nursing facility -- a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s -- have died of the coronavirus.

While two deaths have taken place in Florida, and one in California, more than 500 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the U.

S.

Meanwhile, the Oregon state declared a state of emergency on Sunday, following California and New York.

The global death toll is around 3,800 with more than 110,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

First detected in Wuhan, China in December, the virus known as COVID-19 now is present in more than 80 countries.

As part of efforts to contain the outbreak, governments have closed borders and suspended land and air travel with the worst-hit countries including China, Iran and Italy.