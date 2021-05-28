UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From COVID-19 In Indonesia Surpasses 50,000

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:04 PM

Death toll from COVID-19 in Indonesia surpasses 50,000

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia has surpassed 50,000, showed the official data

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia has surpassed 50,000, showed the official data.

The Health Ministry said on Friday that the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country rose 5,862 in the past 24 hours to reach 1,803,361 in total, with the death toll adding by 193 to 50,100.

According to the ministry, 5,370 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,654,557.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 1,206 new confirmed cases, Central Java 668, Jakarta 602, Riau 503 and West Nusa Tenggara 451.

No new cases were detected in three provinces, namely North Sulawesi, Maluku and Papua.

Indonesia has been struggling to control the epidemic. As of May 23, at least 9.87 million people had received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The government is also conducting a private vaccination scheme for businesses to purchase government-procured vaccines for inoculating their employees.

Indonesia aims to inoculate 181.5 million people in 15 months to create herd immunity.

Related Topics

Immunity Jakarta Indonesia May All From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

1,000-year-old 'stolen' artefacts to return to Tha ..

2 minutes ago

Lithuania Declares 2 Employees of Belarusian Embas ..

4 minutes ago

EU chief to Belarus leader: 'Time to change course ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo holds E-Khuli Kachehri f ..

7 minutes ago

KP logs lowest corona positivity rate of over two ..

8 minutes ago

DQCB referred seven cases to drug court

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.