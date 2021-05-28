Death toll from COVID-19 in Indonesia surpasses 50,000

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia has surpassed 50,000, showed the official data

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia has surpassed 50,000, showed the official data.

The Health Ministry said on Friday that the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country rose 5,862 in the past 24 hours to reach 1,803,361 in total, with the death toll adding by 193 to 50,100.

According to the ministry, 5,370 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,654,557.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 1,206 new confirmed cases, Central Java 668, Jakarta 602, Riau 503 and West Nusa Tenggara 451.

No new cases were detected in three provinces, namely North Sulawesi, Maluku and Papua.

Indonesia has been struggling to control the epidemic. As of May 23, at least 9.87 million people had received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The government is also conducting a private vaccination scheme for businesses to purchase government-procured vaccines for inoculating their employees.

Indonesia aims to inoculate 181.5 million people in 15 months to create herd immunity.