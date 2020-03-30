UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 In Spain Rises By 812 To 7,340 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

Mon 30th March 2020 | 05:25 PM

The death toll from the coronavirus infection in Spain has risen by 812 over the past day, reaching 7,340, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in Spain has risen by 812 over the past day, reaching 7,340, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

To date, 85,200 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, including almost 6,400 people over the past day.

The number of patients in serious condition is now at about 5,200 out of over 61,000 active cases. Roughly 16,800 patients have recovered, the ministry said.

Madrid has confirmed around 24,000 cases with 3,400 fatalities, while the region of Catalonia has registered 16,200 cases with 1,410 fatalities.

Madrid is opening the second makeshift morgue � in the Institute of Forensic Medicine. It can store up to 230 bodies of those who have died due to COVID-19 complications, the Europa Press agency reported.

Last week, due to a lack of resources, the city's authorities began using the Ice Palace skating rink as a makeshift morgue.

Spain currently ranks second in Europe in terms of COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

