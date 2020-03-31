UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 in Spain Rises by 849 to 8,189 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

The death toll from the coronavirus in Spain has risen by 849 over the past day, reaching 8,189, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus in Spain has risen by 849 over the past day, reaching 8,189, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

To date, over 94,400 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, including over 9,200 people over the past day.

The number of patients in serious condition is now at about 5,600 out of over 67,000 active cases.

Roughly 19,300 patients have recovered, the ministry said.

Madrid has confirmed around 27,500 cases with 3,600 fatalities, while the region of Catalonia has registered 18,800 cases with 1,700 fatalities.

Spain currently ranks second in Europe after Italy and third worldwide in terms of COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

Spanish authorities extended the high alert regime in place due to COVID-19 pandemic through April 11.

