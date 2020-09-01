Death toll from dengue fever in Laos rises to 11

Lao Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 55 more confirmed cases of dengue fever and one new death from the disease

VIENTIANE, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020) :Lao Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 55 more confirmed cases of dengue fever and one new death from the disease.

Some 5,732 people have been diagnosed with dengue fever and 11 deaths have been recorded, Center of Information and education for health under Lao Ministry of Health reported in its press release on Tuesday.

The highest number of dengue patients were reported in Lao capital Vientiane at 1,326, while 676 cases were reported in Bolikhamxay province, and 603 cases were recorded in Vientiane province.

The 11 deaths included four in Lao capital Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay and Khammuan each, one each in Xayaboury, Xieng Khuang, and Savannakhet province.

Lao health authorities urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of dengue fever.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue fever is one of the fastest emerging and most rapidly spreading viral diseases, with Thailand, Laos, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidences. The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.