He death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.229 million, over 48.4 million cases of infection were detected, and over 33 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.229 million, over 48.4 million cases of infection were detected, and over 33 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 48,461,273, including 1,229,758 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 9,544,315, including 234,300 fatalities.

The Jerusalem-located Hadassah Medical Center has ordered 1.5 million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Israeli media reported, citing the hospital's CEO, Zeev Rotstein.

Turkey begins the first phase of clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

The pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has missed its target of delivering 30 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 to the UK by September, as the producer is predicted to only hand over 4 million doses by the end of the year, Kate Bingham, the head of the government's vaccine task force, said.

Liquid breathing technology developed by the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research to allow people to breath an oxygen-rich liquid instead of air may be used to treat lung diseases associated with COVID-19, Alexander Panfilov, who leads biochemical and medical research at the foundation, told Sputnik.

The monoclonal antibody Itolizumab drug developed by Cuban and Indian firms has received authorization to start new clinical trials in patients with the coronavirus infection in the US, Mexico and Brazil, the Cuban Center of Molecular Immunology (CIM) said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is in touch with the Danish authorities to find out more about a new mutated version of the coronavirus detected in minks that can be transmitted to humans, a WHO spokesperson said in a statement.

The number of new coronavirus infections and of hospitalizations showed that the situation was becoming more complicated in the Russian capital at the beginning of the week, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

Poland has set a new record for COVID-19 infections over the past day, with 27,143 new cases, the country's health ministry said.

Moscow is not planning to introduce a lockdown due to the spread COVID-19 yet, the Russian capital's mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

China temporarily prohibited the entrance of foreigners from Russia and India even if they hold a valid Chinese visa or a residence permit in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the advice he had received suggested that there would be no need to extend England's COVID-19 lockdown, which had entered into force earlier in the day, after December 2.

The UK Police will strengthen the enforcement of the new COVID-19 lockdown rules being imposed in England as of Thursday, and people who "recklessly" ignore the regulations will be fined, the chair of the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC), Martin Hewitt, has announced.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced that certain take-out shops and drinking facilities will be closed in the French capital and its inner suburbs from 10 p.m. (23:00 GMT) as part of the city's counter-virus strategy.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a three-week nationawide lockdown because of the coronavirus.

Colombia will stop requiring a negative COVID-19 test for travelers entering the country, the country's health ministry announced.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have decided to reschedule their annual meetings, initially scheduled for October 2021 in Morocco, a year later due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the IMF said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on some activities of Saudi Arabia's industrial sector, Minister of Industry of Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that the kingdom has taken advantage of the crisis situation to strengthen those positively-affected activities.

Russia structures its coronavirus fight based on its own experience, but it does take the situation and measures in other countries into account as well, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, when asked if Russia considered other countries' experience with mass testing.

The Bank of England (BoE) announced that its Monetary Policy Committee had agreed to pump another 150 billion British pounds ($195 billion) into its monetary stimulus to help the UK economy cope with the new COVID-19 lockdown, while keeping its 0.1 percent interest rate unchanged.

The UK government will extend until March of next year the so-called coronavirus job retention scheme, which has benefited millions of workers with salary subsidies since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced.

Sunak's decision to extend the government's coronavirus-related furlough scheme through to March will not be enough to help many hospitality businesses survive, Kate Nicholls, the CEO of UK Hospitality - the country's largest trade association for the sector - said.

The NHS Test and Trace COVID-19 contact tracing service has not had as much impact in England and Wales as the government had initially hoped, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

The Swiss government will allocate an additional 200 million francs ($219.4 million) to help companies cope with the difficult economic situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Council said in a statement.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko instructed his government to set up regional COVID-19 response centers within one or two days amid a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases.

Wataru Kamitani, a professor of virology at the Gunma University, has succeeded in artificially synthesizing the coronavirus, which potentially bears use for understanding more about the virus' behavior and ways to subdue it, Japanese newspaper The Mainichi reported.