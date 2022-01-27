UrduPoint.com

Death Toll In 3rd Wave Of COVID-19 Rises To 96 In Fiji

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 03:47 PM

A 10-day-old baby, an eight-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy all with pre-existing medical conditions and all unvaccinated were among the 12 people who died from COVID-19, the Fijian Health Ministry said in its latest update

This has increased the death toll to 96 reported by the Health Ministry so far during the third wave in Fiji.

Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said on Thursday three of the individuals who died were below the age of 18 and were not eligible for vaccination. Two other individuals had congenital medical comorbidities from birth which contributed to the severity of their sickness and demise.

Six other people were fully vaccinated and three were unvaccinated, he said, adding that the death of the three children from COVID-19 was a sad reminder of the legacy of COVID-19.

Fong said that as cases increased to very high numbers in the community, the most vulnerable are at increased risk of being infected.

He added if community transmission is high enough, rare outcomes will become more frequent and looking after the vulnerable needs to be a community-wide effort.

Fong said the public needs to be aware of the symptoms of severe COVID-19 disease and early presentation to a health facility when severe symptoms are present is a critical protection measure that people should know and act upon.

He also urged people to follow COVID-19 transmission suppression protocols.

