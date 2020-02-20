UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In China Coronavirus Outbreak Reaches 2,120

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:49 PM

The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 2,120, the country's National Health Commission said Thursday

BEIJING/, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 2,120, the country's National Health Commission said Thursday.

The commission said there are 11,864 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, now known as COVID-19, while more than 126,000 people are currently under medical care.

More than 16,000 people have been discharged from hospitals after successfully recovering.

According to the latest reports, 114 people have died in the past 24 hours.

In an earlier statement, Chinese health authorities said the coronavirus posed more of a risk to the elderly, men and people suffering from diseases.

It has spread to more than 20 other countries including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

Many countries, including Turkey, have evacuated their citizens from the city of Wuhan � the epicenter of the virus � and other affected areas of China, placing them under quarantine and monitoring.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

