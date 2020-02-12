UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In China Coronavirus Outbreak Rises To 1,114

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 12:00 PM

Death toll in China coronavirus outbreak rises to 1,114

The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 1,114, the country's National Health Commission said Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 1,114, the country's National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Authorities said 44,653 confirmed cases have been reported, while in the last 24 hours, 97 people have died and more than 2,000 new cases have been detected.

The number of people under medical observation is 187,728 while the number of those thought to be infected is 16,000.

The number of those detected with the virus outside China's mainland has reached 49 in Hong Kong, a special administrative region.

The virus is said to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

The virus has spread to more than 20 other countries including the U.S., U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain, and India.

Many countries, including Turkey, have evacuated their citizens from the city of Wuhan � the epicenter of the virus � and other affected areas of China, placing them in quarantine medical monitoring.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

Related Topics

India World Russia Turkey China France Died Wuhan Hong Kong Singapore Spain From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia, EU Discuss Possibility to Boost Settlement ..

14 minutes ago

Italy's population declines in 2019 with lowest bi ..

14 minutes ago

Almost 700,000 people displaced in NW Syria since ..

14 minutes ago

Electric, hybrid vehicles account for one-fifth of ..

14 minutes ago

S. Korea Renews Plans to Leave Military Deal if Ja ..

14 minutes ago

EU Waits for Nord Stream 2 Gas, But Situation Not ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.