Death Toll In China Coronavirus Outbreak Rises To 1,771

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 02:35 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 1,771 the country's National Health Commission said Monday.

Authorities said 70,548 confirmed cases have been reported, while in the last 24 hours, 105 people have died and almost 2,048 new cases have been detected.

The number of those detected with the virus outside China's mainland stands at 57 in Hong Kong and 10 in Macau. Both are special administrative regions.

The number of those under medical observation dropped to 150,539.

The virus is said to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

It has spread to more than 20 other countries including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

Many countries, including Turkey, have evacuated their citizens from the city of Wuhan � the epicenter of the virus � and other affected areas of China, placing them under quarantine and monitoring.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

More Stories From Health

