Death toll in China coronavirus outbreak rises to 2,746

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 2,746, the country's National Health Commission said Thursday.

The commission said 29 people have died in the past 24 hours while 433 new cases were detected by health authorities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 78,497.

Around 71,572 people are currently under medical care, while the number of discharged patients totals around 32,495.

Outside mainland China, there are 91 registered cases in Hong Kong and 10 others in Macau.

The coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to more than 25 other countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.