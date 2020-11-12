Death toll of coronavirus mounts to 1,302 in KP: Health Dept KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The death toll due to coronavirus has mounted to 1,302 in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where eight more persons died due to viral infection during last 24 hours.

According to a report of health department, 189 new cases were reported during last 24 hours in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, raising number of infected persons to 41,258 and 84 patients recovered.

The number of active cases in KP has reached to 1,530. So far 38,426 patients were recovered in the province.

The people were advised to use face mask, cleaning of hands with soaps and maintain social distancing to avoid spread of COVID-19.