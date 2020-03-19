Death toll of COVID-19 in Indonesia rises to 25, total cases reach 309

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:53 PM

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 outbreak has claimed 25 lives in Indonesia, the government said here on Thursday.

The government's spokesperson for all coronavirus-related matters Achmad Yurianto said 82 new cases were confirmed across the country, bringing the total to 309, adding 15 people have recovered from the disease.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered relevant authorities to immediately conduct rapid tests for COVID-19 at more hospitals as well as research institutes across the country to speed up efforts to control the spread of the virus.

The Indonesian government is planning to use apartment towers in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, which used to billet athletes competing in the 2018 Asian Games, and several hotels to quarantine more COVID-19 patients.

More Stories From Health

