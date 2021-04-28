Death toll raised to 127 in Pb, 2676 new cases reported on Wednesday

As many as 2676 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday,while the pandemic claimed 127 precious lives in last 24 hours which turned the death toll to 8,224

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 2676 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday,while the pandemic claimed 127 precious lives in last 24 hours which turned the death toll to 8,224.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 296,114.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,257 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,24 in Kasur,35 in Sheikhupura,2 in Nankana Sahib,108 in Rawalpindi,2 in Attock,14 in Jehlum,20 in Chakwal,13 in Gujranwala,26 in Hafizabad,47 in Mandi Bahauddin,24 in Sialkot, 6 in Narowal,10 in Gujrat,239 in Faisalabad,8 in Toba Tek Singh,8 in Chiniot,31 in Jhang,147 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali,21 in Khushab,9 in Bhakkar,184 in Multan,41 in Vehari,15 in Khanewal,2 in Lodharan,17 in Muzaffargarh,30 in Dera Ghazi Khan,6 in Layyah,10 in Rajanpur,83 in Rahimyar Khan,77 in Bahawalpur,16 Bahawalnagar,119 in Okara,4 in Pakpattan and 20 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,541,667 tests for COVID-19 so far while 240,814 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.