Deaths after flu shots rise with no proved link in S.Korea

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea has been witnessing a new challenge of fatalities among the elderly people who are administered flu vaccine.

Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a statement to Yonhap news Agency that 59 people, mostly the elderly around the ages of 70-80, died after getting flu shots.

But the health authorities have denied there is "any direct link between the flu shots and deaths".

South Korea has launched a nationwide flu vaccination program and authorities insisted they will continue with it.

The KDCA investigation said of the deaths, "46 believed to have no link to the flu shots".

A probe is underway for the remaining 13 cases.

Meanwhile, the deadly COVID-19 cases are rising in the South Korean capital Seoul after the government eased its social distancing rules two weeks ago.

The government had brought down coronavirus restrictions down to the lowest level on Oct. 12.

South Korea reported 119 more infections on Monday, including 94 domestic infections, taking the national toll to 25,955.

There are 457 casualties in the country due to the disease as the fatality rate remains at 1.76%.

South Korea has so far conducted over 2.55 million COVID-19 tests since the outbreak started.