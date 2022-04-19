UrduPoint.com

Deaths, Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 Continue To Rise In Samoa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 04:37 PM

Deaths and confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Samoa over the past few days and Alert Level 2 lockdown was extended on Tuesday for another two weeks

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) --:Deaths and confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Samoa over the past few days and Alert Level 2 lockdown was extended on Tuesday for another two weeks.

According to the newspaper Samoa Observer, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday that Samoa reported 362 new community cases, raising the island nation's total number of cases to 6,246 as of Monday.

The ministry also confirmed one more COVID-19 related death in the last 48 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 13.

A total of 45,696 Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) have been administered by the ministry so far since Monday.

Meanwhile, Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa announced on Tuesday that the whole country will remain on Alert Level 2 for the next two weeks starting from midnight Tuesday to May 3 this year.

