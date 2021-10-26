UrduPoint.com

Deaths Due To Heart Diseases Alarming In Pakistan: Gen Kayani

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 05:37 PM

Deaths due to heart diseases alarming in Pakistan: Gen Kayani

President Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Major General (R) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani Tuesday said the mortality rate of 47 deaths from heart attack in one hour was alarming in Pakistan that would not only increase disease burden rather cost of treatment on national exchequer if it was left unattended

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :President Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Major General (R) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani Tuesday said the mortality rate of 47 deaths from heart attack in one hour was alarming in Pakistan that would not only increase disease burden rather cost of treatment on national exchequer if it was left unattended.

Addressing the Senior Physician Forum of PANAH, he said heart is an important part of human body, whereas early prevention was essential by adopting simple diet, walking, physical exercise in our routine life, said a media release.

"Sugar Sweetened Beverages are unnecessary, and their consumption should be reduced, which is a one of the major causes of other deadly diseases, including heart ailments," Major General (R) Kayani said.

PANAH General Secretary Sana Ullah Ghumman said that heart diseases were spreading rapidly among adults as well as children and youth.

"One of the main reasons for this is the use of Sugar Sweetened Beverages (SSB), salt and excess fat that is extremely harmful to human health, and we have to avoid it in our daily diet, so that we can stay healthy," he added.

Members of the Senior Physicians Forum said health problems were on the rise and it was possible to reduce them at the same time.

The government should play its role in preventing the diseases caused by Sugar Sweetened Beverages, they said.

The Forum was participated by Major General (R) Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Major General (R) Ashur Khan, Lt. Gen. (R) Kamal Akbar, Lt. Gen. (R) Azhar Rashid, Dr. Abdul Qayyum Awan, Prof. Dr. Wajid Ali, Squadron Leader (R) Ghulam Abbas, Col (R) Ijaz Ahmad Rafi,Dr. Imtiaz Ali Chaudhry, Begum Major General (retd) Asif Ali Khan, Dr. Zahid Ibrahim, Dr. Asma Qamar, Rukhsana Nazi, Shakila Sabir and many others participated.During meeting Sana Ullah Ghumman, General Secretary and Director Operations of PANAH, briefed the Senior Physician Forum on the performance of PANAH.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Rashid Same Imtiaz Ali Media From Government Fat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Addresses the Middle East Gr ..

OIC Secretary General Addresses the Middle East Green Initiative Summit

4 minutes ago
 Baloch Youth participates in Hunar Rozgar Mela 202 ..

Baloch Youth participates in Hunar Rozgar Mela 2021

6 minutes ago
 FS&HFA to install educational material in public p ..

FS&HFA to install educational material in public places

7 minutes ago
 New Zealand gov't backs business to vaccinate work ..

New Zealand gov't backs business to vaccinate workforces

7 minutes ago
 East Asia Summit With Putin's Participation to Dis ..

East Asia Summit With Putin's Participation to Discuss Pandemic Consequences - K ..

11 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Tuesday

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.