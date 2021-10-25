Decision on Aussie COVID-19 booster shots "imminent": official

The head of Australia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has said a decision on booster shots for the general population is "imminent"

CANBERRA, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The head of Australia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has said a decision on booster shots for the general population is "imminent".

Lieutenant General John Frewen, the head of Australia's COVID-19 Taskforce, on Monday said he expects medical regulators to give the green light for booster vaccines within days.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunizations (ATAGI) previously approved the third vaccine doses for the "severely immunocompromised" and is expected to do the same for the general population.

"We expect that the advice is imminent and we think what's going to happen is that a booster shot will be made available from six months, from your second dose," Frewen told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

"So we'll work the priority groups in the very first instance, aged care, disability, frontline health workers and those sorts of areas," he said. "But we think what will happen is that as people become eligible from six months, they'll just be able to go and grab a booster shot." Health Minister Greg Hunt said earlier that eligible Australians will start receiving booster vaccinations immediately after approval is granted.

As of Sunday more than 34 million coronavirus vaccines had been administered around Australia, with 73 percent of over-16s having received two doses.

Australia on Monday morning reported more than 1,700 new locally-acquired COVID-19 infections and 11 deaths.