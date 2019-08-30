UrduPoint.com
Decision Taken To Install MRI, CT Scan, Mammography Machines In Polyclinic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 09:20 PM

Decision taken to install MRI, CT Scan, Mammography machines in polyclinic

Decision has been taken to install MRI, CT Scan and Mammography machines in Polyclinic Hospital Islamabad.According to media reports, health ministry has approved grant amounting to Rs 538 million to purchase these machines

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Decision has been taken to install MRI, CT Scan and Mammography machines in Polyclinic Hospital Islamabad.According to media reports, health ministry has approved grant amounting to Rs 538 million to purchase these machines.

PC-1 has also been prepared for appointment of technical staff including consultant to operate these machines.Executive Director of Polyclinic hospital Professor Dr Shoaib has said PC-1 for recruitment of 39 employees from technical staff has been worked out and sent to ministry of health for approval.

Your Thoughts and Comments

