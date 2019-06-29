Decision taken to launch five days polio campaign again in RWP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Health department has decided to launch polio campaign again in the month of July following the persistent confirmation of reports regarding resurgence of polio virus in different localities of Rawalpindi city.According to media report this campaign will continue for five days.

This campaign will be focused on those families which had refused to have their children administered polio drops. All those four areas wherefrom polio virus has been found will be made focus of this campaign.Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has convened the joint meeting of health officers and district administration next week in connection with polio drive.