LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Director United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Kevin Sharp on Monday said the USAID was working to improve maternal and child survival in the region and decrease in mortality rate was encouraging.

Speaking during a ceremony to celebrate 3rd anniversary of U.S. government-funded Maternal and Child Survival Program (MCSP) at a local hotel here, he said the USAID and the Punjab government could achieve the ultimate goal of preventing maternal and child deaths in Punjab together.

Provincial Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid was the chief guest on the occasion. Country Director of Jhpiego, Dr. Fauzia Assad was also present.

He said, "Punjab Departments of Health and Population Welfare have been valuable partners in this project, and we look forward to continuing to work together to improve the health of the people of this region." Sharp said the program was aimed at providing better accessibility to family planning services in the region.

The USAID Director also hailed Punjab government for its efforts to improve the lives of women and children.

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid noted that the program helped improve child and maternal health, and provided valuable continuing education to population welfare officials, as well as developing guidelines and monitoring mechanisms.