UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Decrease In Mother, Child Mortality's Heartening: Kevin Sharp

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:55 PM

Decrease in mother, child mortality's heartening: Kevin Sharp

Punjab Director United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Kevin Sharp on Monday said the USAID was working to improve maternal and child survival in the region and decrease in mortality rate was encouraging

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Director United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Kevin Sharp on Monday said the USAID was working to improve maternal and child survival in the region and decrease in mortality rate was encouraging.

Speaking during a ceremony to celebrate 3rd anniversary of U.S. government-funded Maternal and Child Survival Program (MCSP) at a local hotel here, he said the USAID and the Punjab government could achieve the ultimate goal of preventing maternal and child deaths in Punjab together.

Provincial Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid was the chief guest on the occasion. Country Director of Jhpiego, Dr. Fauzia Assad was also present.

He said, "Punjab Departments of Health and Population Welfare have been valuable partners in this project, and we look forward to continuing to work together to improve the health of the people of this region." Sharp said the program was aimed at providing better accessibility to family planning services in the region.

The USAID Director also hailed Punjab government for its efforts to improve the lives of women and children.

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid noted that the program helped improve child and maternal health, and provided valuable continuing education to population welfare officials, as well as developing guidelines and monitoring mechanisms.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Population Welfare Hotel United States Women Family Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

FBR extends a moth for filling income tax returns

51 seconds ago

Two new dengue cases reported in city Lahore

53 seconds ago

Prime Minister directs economic team to focus on t ..

55 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Quetta directs officials for e ..

57 seconds ago

Government College University Faisalabad sports co ..

6 minutes ago

195 passengers fined for travelling without ticket ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.